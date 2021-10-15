See LaChanze, Chuck Cooper, More Cast Members of Broadway’s Trouble in Mind Meet the Press

Photos   See LaChanze, Chuck Cooper, More Cast Members of Broadway’s Trouble in Mind Meet the Press
By Dan Meyer
Oct 15, 2021
Alice Childress’ play begins previews October 29 at Roundabout’s American Airlines Theatre.
Ahead of its Broadway premiere, the cast of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind met with the press at the American Airlines Theatre, where it will begin previews October 29. The limited run is set to open November 18.

The Roundabout Theatre Company production stars LaChanze as Wiletta, an experienced Black stage actress going through rehearsals of a major Broadway production. Joining her are Cooper as Sheldon Forrester, Michael Zegen as Al Manners, Danielle Campbell as Judy Sears, Jessica Frances Dukes as Millie Davis, Brandon Micheal Hall as John Nevins, Simon Jones as Henry, Alex Mickiewicz as Eddie Fenton, and Don Stephenson as Bill O’Wray.

Charles Randolph-Wright directs Trouble in Mind, which features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Kathy A. Perkins, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, original music by Nona Hendryx, and hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan.

Childress’ look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened Off-Broadway in 1955. Considered a revelation for both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the play was announced to move to Broadway in 1957, but that staging that never came to be.

