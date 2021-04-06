See Lauren Patten and Derek Klena Perform at the Showfields Rooftop to Socially Distanced Audience

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   See Lauren Patten and Derek Klena Perform at the Showfields Rooftop to Socially Distanced Audience
By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 06, 2021
 
The Jagged Little Pill stars launched the new TodayTix concert series.
TodayTix Presents_April Concert_Soho_2021_HR
Lauren Patten Sean Tracy

TodayTix launched its new rooftop concert series with Lauren Patten and Derek Klena April 2 and April 3, respectively. Hosted at Showfields, the Jagged Little Pill stars each gave in-person solo concerts for a masked and socially distanced audience, one of the first endeavors to bring live performance back to New York City.

The series is set run throughout April with performances by On Your Feet!’s Ana Villafañe April 16 and The Lion King’s Bradley Gibson April 17.

“With the current regulations the city has set in place, we feel we can finally re-enter the live-events space successfully, ensuring that all attending and involved parties can celebrate the magic of live entertainment safely,” TodayTix Presents Executive Producer Tony Marion said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have such a magnificent lineup of working artists to bring us back to that magic just over a year after the pandemic changed our lives forever.”

See Lauren Patten and Derek Klena Perform In-Person at the Showfields Rooftop

See Lauren Patten and Derek Klena Perform In-Person at the Showfields Rooftop

8 PHOTOS
TodayTix Presents_April Concert_Soho_2021_HR
Derek Klena Sean Tracy
TodayTix Presents_April Concert_Soho_2021_HR
Derek Klena and Alex Nolan Sean Tracy
TodayTix Presents_April Concert_Soho_2021_HR
Derek Klena and Alex Nolan Sean Tracy
TodayTix Presents_April Concert_Soho_2021_HR
Derek Klena and Alex Nolan Sean Tracy
TodayTix Presents_April Concert_Soho_2021_HR
Lauren Patten Sean Tracy
TodayTix Presents_April Concert_Soho_2021_HR
Lauren Patten Sean Tracy
TodayTix Presents_April Concert_Soho_2021_HR
Lauren Patten Sean Tracy
TodayTix Presents_April Concert_Soho_2021_HR
Lauren Patten Sean Tracy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.