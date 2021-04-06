See Lauren Patten and Derek Klena Perform at the Showfields Rooftop to Socially Distanced Audience

The Jagged Little Pill stars launched the new TodayTix concert series.

TodayTix launched its new rooftop concert series with Lauren Patten and Derek Klena April 2 and April 3, respectively. Hosted at Showfields, the Jagged Little Pill stars each gave in-person solo concerts for a masked and socially distanced audience, one of the first endeavors to bring live performance back to New York City.

The series is set run throughout April with performances by On Your Feet!’s Ana Villafañe April 16 and The Lion King’s Bradley Gibson April 17.

“With the current regulations the city has set in place, we feel we can finally re-enter the live-events space successfully, ensuring that all attending and involved parties can celebrate the magic of live entertainment safely,” TodayTix Presents Executive Producer Tony Marion said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have such a magnificent lineup of working artists to bring us back to that magic just over a year after the pandemic changed our lives forever.”

