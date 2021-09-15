See Manhattan Theatre Club Celebrate the First Performance of Lackawanna Blues on Broadway

Photos   See Manhattan Theatre Club Celebrate the First Performance of Lackawanna Blues on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Sep 15, 2021
The production of Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s solo show began performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre September 14.
Junior Mack and Ruben Santiago-Hudson Lia Chang

Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returned to the Main Stem with the Broadway debut of his solo show, Lackawanna Blues, September 14. To commemorate the occasion, Manhattan Theatre Club hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, officially welcoming audiences back to the theatre.

Written, performed, and directed by Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues is set in a 1950s boarding house outside of Buffalo. The artist brings to life over 20 characters in the solo performance, celebrating the housemother who raised him, Miss Rachel. The production is scheduled to officially open September 28.

Nanny’s Band (Ayode Maakheru on vocals/guitar, Booker King on bass, Barry Harrison on drums, Matthew Skoller on harmonica) Lia Chang
Nanny’s Band (Ayode Maakheru on vocals/guitar, Booker King on bass, Barry Harrison on drums, Matthew Skoller on harmonica) Lia Chang
S. Epatha Merkerson Lia Chang
Brian Stokes Mitchell Lia Chang
S. Epatha Merkerson and Brian Stokes Mitchell Lia Chang
Barry Grove Lia Chang
David Hodgson, Vicki Been, and Mara Manus Lia Chang
Brian Stokes Mitchell Lia Chang
New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Barry Grove, S. Epatha Merkerson, David Hodgson, Vicki Been, and Mara Manus Lia Chang
David Hodgson, Vicki Been, and Mara Manus Lia Chang
The show features original music by Bill Sims Jr., performed on stage by Grammy-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack.

The creative team includes scenic designer Michael Carnahan, costume designer Karen Perry, lighting designer Jen Schriever, and sound designer Darron L West.

Lacakawanna Blues premiered Off-Broadway in 2001 and was adapted into a television film in 2005. Santiago-Hudson made his Broadway debut in 1992 in Jelly's Last Jam and won a 1996 Tony Award for his performance in Seven Guitars. He is slated to direct Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew—also at Manhattan Theatre Club—in 2022.

