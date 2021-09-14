See Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock, and More Celebrate the Opening of Neal Brennan: Unacceptable Off-Broadway

The theatrical stand-up production, directed by Derek DelGaudio, opened at the Cherry Lane Theatre September 9.

Neal Brennan: Unacceptable, the latest solo show from writer and stand-up comedian Neal Brennan, opened at Off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre September 9. Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock, and more came out to celebrate the occasion.

The show is scheduled to play an extended run through November 21.

In Unacceptable, Brennan examines his own personality in an attempt to understand why he doesn't "fit in." The production is directed by magician and storyteller Derek DelGaudio, who had his own hit solo show, In & Of Itself.



The show features scenic design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Adam Blumenthal, and sound design by Kevin Heard. Vanessa Lauren and Jake Friedman produce.

Brennan's previous solo show, 3 MICS, premiered Off-Broadway in 2016 and was filmed for a 2017 Netflix special. He is a three-time Emmy nominee for his work on Comedy Central's Chappelle's Show. Brennan can currently be seen on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, where he serves as a writer, creative consultant, and on-air correspondent.

For more information, visit UnacceptableShow.com.