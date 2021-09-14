See Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock, and More Celebrate the Opening of Neal Brennan: Unacceptable Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   See Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock, and More Celebrate the Opening of Neal Brennan: Unacceptable Off-Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 14, 2021
 
The theatrical stand-up production, directed by Derek DelGaudio, opened at the Cherry Lane Theatre September 9.
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Neal Brennan Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Neal Brennan: Unacceptable, the latest solo show from writer and stand-up comedian Neal Brennan, opened at Off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre September 9. Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock, and more came out to celebrate the occasion.

The show is scheduled to play an extended run through November 21.

In Unacceptable, Brennan examines his own personality in an attempt to understand why he doesn't "fit in." The production is directed by magician and storyteller Derek DelGaudio, who had his own hit solo show, In & Of Itself.

See Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock, and More Celebrate the Opening of Neal Brennan: Unacceptable Off-Broadway

See Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock, and More Celebrate the Opening of Neal Brennan: Unacceptable Off-Broadway

41 PHOTOS
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Vanessa Lauren and Derek DelGaudio Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Derek DelGaudio and Jake Friedman Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Vanessa Lauren and Jake Friedman Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Derek DelGaudio Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Danielle Henderson Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Steve Higgins Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Robyn Goodman and Anna Louizos Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
David Cross Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Ira Glass Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Bomani Jones Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Share

The show features scenic design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Adam Blumenthal, and sound design by Kevin Heard. Vanessa Lauren and Jake Friedman produce.

Brennan's previous solo show, 3 MICS, premiered Off-Broadway in 2016 and was filmed for a 2017 Netflix special. He is a three-time Emmy nominee for his work on Comedy Central's Chappelle's Show. Brennan can currently be seen on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, where he serves as a writer, creative consultant, and on-air correspondent.

For more information, visit UnacceptableShow.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.