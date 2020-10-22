See Paul McGill’s Bloom Launch 299 Park Avenue’s Live Theatrical Performance Series

See Paul McGill's Bloom Launch 299 Park Avenue's Live Theatrical Performance Series
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 22, 2020
 
The site-specific dance piece unveiled the newly renovated Park Avenue tower, designed by Tony Award winner David Rockwell.
Bloom
Cast of Bloom Jenny Anderson

Paul McGill’s site-specific dance piece Bloom, featuring dancers Gabriel Hyman, Lynette Paz, Aliza Russell, Michael Wang, and Spencer Weidie, kicked off a series of live theatrical performances in the newly renovated lobby of 299 Park Avenue October 21. The performance continues through October 23, presented at noon, 6 PM, and 6:30 PM.

For safety, audience members are required to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and watch the performance outside the main lobby.

Richard Chandler, Crystal Fisher, Kenneth Fisher, and Paul McGill Jenny Anderson
Richard Chandler, Crystal Fisher, Kenneth Fisher, and Paul McGill Jenny Anderson
Cast of Bloom Jenny Anderson
Cast of Bloom Jenny Anderson
Cast of Bloom Jenny Anderson
Cast of Bloom Jenny Anderson
Cast of Bloom Jenny Anderson
Cast of Bloom Jenny Anderson
Cast of Bloom Jenny Anderson
Aliza Russell, Lynette Paz, Michael Wang, Paul McGill , Gabriel Hyman, and Spencer Weidie Jenny Anderson
The space was designed by the Rockwell Group, the architecture and design firm founded by Tony-winning scenic designer David Rockwell.

Real estate firm the Fisher Brothers commemorates the completion of the building’s $20 million improvement plan by showcasing new works from New York City theatremakers and performances artists in the building's interior and exterior lobbies. The pieces are incorporated into the building’s Living Canvas, a 60-foot-long LED art installation, which blends interactive technology, architecture, and storytelling. Details about upcoming commissions will be announced in the coming weeks.

