See Photos Inside the Broadway Community’s Times Square Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

The stars gathered in Manhattan’s Duffy Square November 28 to sing “Sunday” from Sunday in the Park With George in honor of the late composer-lyricist’s legacy.

Broadway luminaries gathered with hundreds of members of the community and casts of Broadway shows on the iconic red steps in the Manhattan Theatre District's Duffy Square November 28 at noon to celebrate the life and art of late composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died November 26 at the age of 91. Participants sang “Sunday” from Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning work, Sunday in the Park With George.

Theatre icons on hand included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Sara Bareilles, Raúl Esparza, Stephen Schwartz, Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Josh Groban, Erich Bergen, Lonny Price, Jim Walton, Tom Kitt, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Marc Shaiman, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Abby Mueller, Judy Kuhn, Brandon Uranowitz, Adam Chanler-Berat, Tavi Gevinson, Erin Davie, Bryan Clark Tyrell, and many more. The event was co-presented by the Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance, and Playbill. The participants were conducted by Michael J. Moritz. Erich Bergen produced.

As previously reported, the legendary composer-lyricist, whose thematically complex, lyrically nimble, and musically challenging scores changed the face of musical theatre during the latter half of the 20th century, died November 26.

Throughout his six-decade career on Broadway, he earned eight Tony Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement honor in 2008, as well as eight Grammy Awards, one Academy Award, and a Pulitzer, influencing the musical theatre genre and inspiring countless artists.



16 PHOTOS

