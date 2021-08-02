See Photos of Adrienne Warren’s Carnegie Hall Citywide Performance at Bryant Park

By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 02, 2021
 
The Tina: The Tina Turner Musical star performed an in-person, outdoor concert July 30 as a part of Carnegie Hall’s summer series.
Carnegie Hall_Picnic_Performances_Bryant_Park_2021_06_Adrienne Warren_HR.jpg
Adrienne Warren Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch

Bryant Park’s picnic performances continued July 30 with Tony nominee Adrienne Warren as a part of the Carnegie Hall Citywide series. Hosted by Mauricio Martínez, the Tina: The Tina Turner Musical star performed an in-person, outdoor concert alongside Matthew Griffin, Amber Iman, Ashley Loren, and Jhardon DiShon Milton.

In addition to the in-person performance, the concert was live streamed on Bryant Park’s website as well as social media.

20 PHOTOS
Carnegie Hall_Picnic_Performances_Bryant_Park_2021_01_Mauricio Martínez_HR.jpg
Mauricio Martínez Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Carnegie Hall_Picnic_Performances_Bryant_Park_2021_02_Adrienne Warren_HR.jpg
Adrienne Warren Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Carnegie Hall_Picnic_Performances_Bryant_Park_2021_03_Jhardon Milton, Adrienne Warren, Matthew Griffin_HR.jpg
Jhardon DiShon Milton, Adrienne Warren, and Matthew Griffin Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Carnegie Hall_Picnic_Performances_Bryant_Park_2021_04_Adrienne Warren_HR.jpg
Adrienne Warren Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Carnegie Hall_Picnic_Performances_Bryant_Park_2021_05_Adrienne Warren_HR.jpg
Adrienne Warren Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Carnegie Hall_Picnic_Performances_Bryant_Park_2021_06_Adrienne Warren_HR.jpg
Adrienne Warren Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Carnegie Hall_Picnic_Performances_Bryant_Park_2021_07_Adrienne Warren_HR.jpg
Adrienne Warren Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Carnegie Hall_Picnic_Performances_Bryant_Park_2021_08_Jhardon Milton, Matthew Griffin_HR.jpg
Jhardon DiShon Milton and Matthew Griffin Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Carnegie Hall_Picnic_Performances_Bryant_Park_2021_09_Ashley Loren, Adrienne Warren_HR.jpg
Ashley Loren and Adrienne Warren Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Carnegie Hall_Picnic_Performances_Bryant_Park_2021_10_Ashley Loren, Adrienne Warren_HR.jpg
Ashley Loren and Adrienne Warren Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
The series is presented in partnership with Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York City Opera, Classical Theatre of Harlem, Joe’s Pub, and more.

For more information, visit bryantpark.org.

