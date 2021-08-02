See Photos of Adrienne Warren’s Carnegie Hall Citywide Performance at Bryant Park

The Tina: The Tina Turner Musical star performed an in-person, outdoor concert July 30 as a part of Carnegie Hall’s summer series.

Bryant Park’s picnic performances continued July 30 with Tony nominee Adrienne Warren as a part of the Carnegie Hall Citywide series. Hosted by Mauricio Martínez, the Tina: The Tina Turner Musical star performed an in-person, outdoor concert alongside Matthew Griffin, Amber Iman, Ashley Loren, and Jhardon DiShon Milton.

In addition to the in-person performance, the concert was live streamed on Bryant Park’s website as well as social media.



The series is presented in partnership with Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York City Opera, Classical Theatre of Harlem, Joe’s Pub, and more.

For more information, visit bryantpark.org.