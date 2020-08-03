See Stars of Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, and More Reunite at Their Theatres

Photo Features   See Stars of Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, and More Reunite at Their Theatres
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 03, 2020
 
In celebration of theatre's unsung heroes, The Ensemblist welcomed the performers for a photoshoot at their Broadway homes.
Jagged Little Pill's Kei Tsuruharatani and Yeman Brown Michaelah Reynolds

Continuing its series shining a spotlight on theatre’s unsung heroes, The Ensemblist celebrated the performers of Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, and more with a photoshoot reuniting the artists with their Broadway home.

"Initially, the concept for this shoot was about how impossible social distancing would make the work of Broadway dancers. However, over the last month the project has turned into a celebration of artists amidst the vast unemployment facing our industry,” The Ensemblist’s Mo Brady explained. “Even at a time where theatres are closed and they are not currently employed, the spirit of these shows lives inside them."

Photographer Michaelah Reynolds elaborated, “I was really drawn to show the connection these ensemble members have with one another. We all have this urge to create right now in this draining time. By displaying their show's choreography, I feel that we were able to produce some of the Broadway magic that we're craving during this shutdown.”

Ain't Too Proud—the Life and Times of the Temptation's Christian Thompson and Taylor Symone Jackson Michaelah Reynolds
Ain't Too Proud—the Life and Times of the Temptation's Taylor Symone Jackson and Christian Thompson Michaelah Reynolds
Ain't Too Proud—the Life and Times of the Temptation's Taylor Symone Jackson and Christian Thompson Michaelah Reynolds
Aladdin's Tia Altinay and Bobby Pestka Michaelah Reynolds
Aladdin's Bobby Pestka and Tia Altinay Michaelah Reynolds
Aladdin's Tia Altinay and Bobby Pestka Michaelah Reynolds
Chicago's Jessica Ernest and Arian Keddell Michaelah Reynolds
Chicago's Jessica Ernest and Arian Keddell Michaelah Reynolds
Chicago's Jessica Ernest and Arian Keddell Michaelah Reynolds
Diana's Bethany Tesarck and Tomás Matos Michaelah Reynolds
