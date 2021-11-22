See the Broadway Community Celebrate the Return of Immersive Van Gogh in New York City

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 22, 2021
 
The popular installation returned to Pier 36 November 21.

The Broadway community came out to celebrate the return of Immersive Van Gogh, an installation celebrating the art of Vincent van Gogh, at Pier 36 November 21. The installation first arrived in New York for its North American premiere in June 2021.

Immersive Van Gogh was designed by creator and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, with music, both original and curated, by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi plus custom designs by David Korins to bring the exhibit to its new 70,000-square-foot home on the Lower East Side.

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker Tricia Baron
Brianna Fogarty and Joseph Angelini Tricia Baron
Chris Harper and children Tricia Baron
David Korins and guest Tricia Baron
Devin Kawaoka Tricia Baron
Erin Davie Tricia Baron
Forrest McClendon and guest Tricia Baron
Irina Shabshis, Svetlana Dvoretsky, Corey Ross, and Maria Shclover Tricia Baron
Irene Gandy Tricia Baron
James Harkness and guest Tricia Baron
Not only does the installation feature reproductions of Van Gogh’s work (including a three-dimensional depiction of “The Starry Night” crafted of 7,500 brushes dipped in paint), it includes tiered observation platforms and areas taking advantage of the venue's waterfront location with views of the Brooklyn skyline and the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges. The installation’s return features a new Winter Wonderland design by Korins for the holiday season.

“I have taken the bones from Massimiliano’s insightful and poetic piece and added new vantage points, intricate mirrored sculptures, and secret spaces to create a truly unique experience for our guests. Embarking on this journey has been a thrilling and humbling experience of combining the work of two extraordinary artists and filtering it through my own artistic sensibility to deliver it to the New York audiences,” Korins said in a previous statement.

