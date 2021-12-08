See the Cast of the Off-Broadway Revival of Long Day’s Journey Into Night Meet the Press

Audible’s production, directed by Robert O’Hara, is scheduled to begin performances at the Minetta Lane Theatre January 11, 2022.

The cast of Audible’s revival of Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night met the press December 8 at the Minetta Lane Theatre, where it is set to begin previews January 11, 2022. The production is scheduled to officially open January 23.

Long Day’s Journey Into Night tells the story of the dysfunctional Tyrone family. The revival, directed by Robert O’Hara, is said to be inspired by the events of 2020.

The production stars husband-and-wife duo Bill Camp (Death of a Salesman) and Elizabeth Marvel (Other Desert Cities) as James and Mary Tyrone, Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play) as Edmund Tyrone, and Jason Bowen as Jamie Tyrone.



See the Cast of the Off-Broadway Revival of Long Day’s Journey Into Night Meet the Press See the Cast of the Off-Broadway Revival of Long Day’s Journey Into Night Meet the Press 5 PHOTOS

The revival features scenic and costume design by Tony winner Clint Ramos, lighting design by Alex Jainchill, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Yee Eun Nam, and associate direction by Nicholas Polonio. Imani Champion is the production stage manager, and casting is by X Casting's Victor Vazquez. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones and Jonathan Whitton.

Long Day’s Journey Into Night is produced by arrangement with Yale University, Trust U/W/O Shane O’Neill, and Bubbles Incorporated SA.

The production is scheduled to run through February 20, 2022. It will also be released as an Audible Original.