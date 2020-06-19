See the Dancers of Hamilton Perform Moving Juneteenth Celebration

The powerful tribute is created by resident director Tiffany Nichole Greene with words by poet Carvens Lissaint.

Tiffany Nichole Greene, the resident director for the second national tour of Hamilton, has created a moving dance video to honor Juneteenth. Featuring spoken word by poet Carvens Lissaint, and dancers from various Hamilton companies, the video was released June 19 and can be viewed above.

"In honor of #Juneteenth, this is a quiet and barreling tribute to the ongoing pursuit of freedom and equality for Black people across America. The globe," shares Greene. "A moment of swelling stillness that bears witness to the beauty, brilliance, and power of those who built this nation."

The video features performances by Cameron Burke, Gerald Avery, Dujonna Gift-Simms, Natasha Leaver, Desmond Nunn, Krystal Mackie, Taylor Nolan Daniels, Gabriel Hyman, Nicole deRoux, Quiantae Thomas, Johanna Moise, Justin Showell, Tiffany Mellard, Willie Smith III, and Antuan Magic Raimone.

Shared on the Hamilton YouTube, the video also called for viewers to support Color of Change, Fair Fight, and Black Lives Matter.