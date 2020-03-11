See the Kids of Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire Surprise Customers at Joe Coffee

The musical began performances March 9 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

As the new Broadway musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire kicks off performances, customers at Joe Coffee Company's Bryant Park location were treated to a special surprise from the Hillard kids. Analise Scarpaci and Jake Ryan Flynn, who play Lydia and Christopher Hillard respectively, were joined by understudies Maria Dalanno and Sam Middleton in Bryant Park, where they served coffee to customers in celebration of the musical's first preview March 9.

In Mrs. Doubtfire, Daniel Hillard (Rob McClure) disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire and takes a job in his ex-wife’s home in a desperate attempt to stay in his children's lives after losing custody. As he gets lost in his new persona and grows closer to his kids, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

The musical, based on Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture, features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) directs and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) choreographs.

