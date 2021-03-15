See the Men of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Reunite With These Striking Photos

Company member Sheldon Henry worked with photographer Andrew Werner to create a celebration of the show and the Broadway community.

Nearly a year after the curtain came down on Tina: The Tina Turner Musical due to COVID-19, the male cast of the hit musical reunited for a photo shoot with Andrew Werner. The shoot, led by company member Sheldon Henry, commemorated the show and the Broadway community.

Check out photos from the reunion below.

See the Men of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Reunite With These Striking Photos

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical charts the life of Turner from her hometown of Nutbush, Tennessee (where she was born Anna-Mae Bullock), to her initial rise to stardom, her abuse at the hands of Ike Turner, and her eventual reclamation of her name and image. Incorporated into her story are several of her hits, including "River Deep Mountain High," "Private Dancer," and "(Simply) The Best."

At the time of the Broadway shutdown, the musical starred Adrienne Warren as Tina Turner, Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna alongside Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Gloria Manning, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Destinee Rea, Jessica Rush, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Turner, Antonio J. Watson, Katie Webber, and Ari Groover with Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner at select performances. Rounding out the company were Leandra Ellis-Gatson, Sheldon Henry, Rob Marnell, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, NaTonia Monét, and Julius Chase as swings.

The production features sets and costumes by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music, and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. Casting is by Telsey + Company. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.