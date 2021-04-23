See the Skivvies Return to the Stage With Diana Huey and Matt Doyle

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   See the Skivvies Return to the Stage With Diana Huey and Matt Doyle
By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 23, 2021
 
The underwear-clad band played their first in-person show since the pandemic April 16 at The Green Room.
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_2021_HR
Nate Hopkins, Nick Cearley, Lauren Molina, Andrew Gutauskas, and Joshua Roberts Michael Kushner

The Skivvies made their return to the stage at the Green Room 42 April 16, marking the band’s first in-person show since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown theatres over a year ago. To honor the occasion, the band welcomed Diana Huey and Matt Doyle, giving a socially-distanced audience stripped-down performances of pop and musical theatre covers.

To ensure safety, The Green Room 42 has implemented COVID-19 health protocols in accordance with the New York state guidelines including reduced audience capacity, distanced seating, and mandatory temperature checks.

See the Skivvies Return to the Stage With Diana Huey and Matt Doyle

See the Skivvies Return to the Stage With Diana Huey and Matt Doyle

33 PHOTOS
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_2021_HR
Nate Hopkins, Nick Cearley, Lauren Molina, Andrew Gutauskas, and Joshua Roberts Michael Kushner
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_2021_HR
The Skivvies Michael Kushner
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_2021_HR
The Skivvies Michael Kushner
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_2021_HR
Nick Cearley Michael Kushner
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_2021_HR
Lauren Molina Michael Kushner
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_2021_HR
Lauren Molina Michael Kushner
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_2021_HR
The Skivvies Michael Kushner
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_2021_HR
Diana Huey Michael Kushner
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_2021_HR
Diana Huey Michael Kushner
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_2021_HR
Diana Huey Michael Kushner
Share

Comprised of actor-musicians Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, the musical duo has played in New York City and beyond for nearly a decade, performing at venues including The Highline Ballroom, 54 Below, Joe’s Pub, Le Poisson Rouge, and more.

The Skivvies are set to return to The Green Room 42 May 14 with special guests Jay Armstrong Johnson, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Nathan Lee Graham, and Diana Huey. For more information,

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.