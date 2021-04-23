See the Skivvies Return to the Stage With Diana Huey and Matt Doyle

The underwear-clad band played their first in-person show since the pandemic April 16 at The Green Room.

The Skivvies made their return to the stage at the Green Room 42 April 16, marking the band's first in-person show since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown theatres over a year ago. To honor the occasion, the band welcomed Diana Huey and Matt Doyle, giving a socially-distanced audience stripped-down performances of pop and musical theatre covers. To ensure safety, The Green Room 42 has implemented COVID-19 health protocols in accordance with the New York state guidelines including reduced audience capacity, distanced seating, and mandatory temperature checks. Comprised of actor-musicians Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, the musical duo has played in New York City and beyond for nearly a decade, performing at venues including The Highline Ballroom, 54 Below, Joe's Pub, Le Poisson Rouge, and more. The Skivvies are set to return to The Green Room 42 May 14 with special guests Jay Armstrong Johnson, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Nathan Lee Graham, and Diana Huey.