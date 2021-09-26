See the Stars on the Red Carpet of the 74th Annual Tony Awards

Check out the arrivals as the ceremony unfolds at the Winter Garden Theatre September 26.

Broadway’s biggest night has arrived as the 74th annual Tony Awards take place at the Winter Garden Theatre September 26, streaming on Paramount+ at 7 PM ET. Hosted by Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, the ceremony honors the work created in the 2019–2020 season. The festivities continue at 9 PM ET with Broadway's Back!, a concert celebration of Broadway’s return hosted by Leslie Odom, Jr. and airing on CBS. Check out the red carpet looks from nominees, presenters, and more in the gallery below.

READ: The 74th Annual Tony Award Winners