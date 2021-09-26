See the Stars on the Red Carpet of the 74th Annual Tony Awards

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 26, 2021
 
Check out the arrivals as the ceremony unfolds at the Winter Garden Theatre September 26.
Adrienne Warren Marc J. Franklin

Broadway’s biggest night has arrived as the 74th annual Tony Awards take place at the Winter Garden Theatre September 26, streaming on Paramount+ at 7 PM ET. Hosted by Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, the ceremony honors the work created in the 2019–2020 season.

The festivities continue at 9 PM ET with Broadway's Back!, a concert celebration of Broadway’s return hosted by Leslie Odom, Jr. and airing on CBS.

Check out the red carpet looks from nominees, presenters, and more in the gallery below.

See the Stars on the Red Carpet of the 2021 Tony Awards

127 PHOTOS
Audra McDonald Marc J. Franklin
Will Swenson and Audra McDonald Marc J. Franklin
Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren Marc J. Franklin
Britton Smith, Cameron J. Ross, Jacquelyn Bell, Amber Iman, Adrienne Warren, and Christian Dante White Marc J. Franklin
Diane Paulus Marc J. Franklin
Sonya Tayeh Marc J. Franklin
Cast of David Byrne's American Utopia Marc J. Franklin
David Byrne Marc J. Franklin
Matthew Morrison Marc J. Franklin
Ron Cephas Jones Marc J. Franklin
READ: The 74th Annual Tony Award Winners

