See Thoughts of a Colored Man Celebrate Its First Day of Rehearsal on Broadway

To commemorate the occasion, the company gathered for a cocktail reception at the JJ Shubert Penthouse September 7.

Rehearsals for the Broadway premiere of Keenan Scott II’s Thoughts of a Colored Man began September 7. To commemorate the occasion, the company and producing team—including The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and Handmaid’s Tale star Samira Wiley—gathered for a cocktail reception at the JJ Shubert Penthouse.

The show is scheduled to begin previews at the John Golden Theatre October 1 before officially opening October 31.

Thoughts of a Colored Man follows a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, as seven Black men discover the extraordinary together. The play blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor to shine a light onto a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves.



The production stars Pose breakout Dyllón Burnside, Tony nominees Keith David (Seven Guitars) and Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Luke James (Showtime’s The Chi), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da’Vinchi (Showtime’s Black Mafia Family), and Tristan “Mack” Wilds (HBO’s The Wire).

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, Thoughts of a Colored Man includes music by Te’La and Brother Kamau, set design by Tony nominee Robert Brill, co-costume design by Tony nominee Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O’Gara, projection design by Tony nominee Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Calleri, Jensen, & David serve as casting directors for the production.

The production is produced by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Kandi Burruss, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Samira Wiley, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization.