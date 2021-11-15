See Two-Time Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada Return to the Green Room 42

The Hadestown and Miss Saigon star played the NYC venue for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown.

After a break of nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada returned to The Green Room 42 November 14 to continue her residency with the solo show So This Is Love. Check out photos of the Hadestown and Miss Saigon star on stage below.

Noblezada, who is currently back on Broadway in the Tony-winning Hadestown, recently starred in the movie musical Yellow Rose and will next be seen on screen in Easter Sunday.



