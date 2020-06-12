See West End Stars Perform Opening Number From New Musical Halls

The musical follows 8 freshmen who are brought together to live under the same roof.

The new British musical Halls has premiered its opening number in a video featuring seven West End stars and newcomer Matteo Johnson—all performing from isolated locations. The musical, by George Stroud and Jennifer Harrison, follows eight very different first-year university students who are brought together when allocated the same campus accommodation: Flat 15B.

Watch the opening number, titled "15B," above.

The launch video features Grace Mouat (& Juliet, SIX), Millie O’Connell (Be More Chill, SIX), Olivia Moore (Waitress, Heathers), Tarinn Callender (Hamilton, Come From Away), Cameron Burt (Mamma Mia!), Sophie Isaacs (Heathers, Kinky Boots, SIX), Alex Thomas-Smith (Bat Out of Hell, Dear Evan Hansen), and Guilford School of Acting graduate Johnson, who was involved in the workshop process of Halls in 2019.

Halls is scheduled to make its London debut in 2021, with dates, a venue, and a full creative team to be announced. The musical features music and lyrics by Stroud and Harrison, who have committed to casting at least two new graduates in the coming production.

The premiere video features musical supervision and orchestrations by Richard Morris, graphic and video design by Andrew Exeter, and motion graphics and video production by Sam Diaz. The mixing engineer is Paul Pritchard at Abbey Road Studios.

For more information visit HallstheMusical.com.