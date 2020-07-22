See What’s Coming to HBO Max in August for Theatrelovers

The First Wives Club, Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire, Marvin's Room, and more will soon be available to stream.

Next month, HBO Max will welcome a slew of titles sure to sate any theatrelover's thirst for content. From The First Wives Club (which was subsequently adapted into a stage musical) to over half a dozen toe-tapping musicals starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers and a slew of films based on stage properties, here are a few of the August highlights (and be sure to catch 42nd Street and Cabaret, among many other titles, before they leave the streamer August 31).

Astaire & Rogers

A total of seven movie musicals featuring the beloved Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire are dropping. Among the highlights are the dancing pair's first appearance together, Flying Down to Rio, based on the play of the same name, and The Gay Divorcee, nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. Rounding out the list of titles are Roberta, Top Hat, Carefree, The Barkleys of Broadway, and Swing Time.

The First Wives Club (1996)

This laugh-out-loud favorite has already been adapted into a stage musical and a BET series, but go back to where it all began with Bette Midler, Diane Keaton, and Goldie Hawn. In addition to the lovable trio getting their well-earned payback against their ex husbands, the movie features Broadway favorites in scene-stealing roles, including Stockard Channing, Maggie Smith, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Marcia Gay Harden.

Marvin's Room (1996)

Based on Scott McPherson's play (debuted Off-Broadway in 1991), this family drama follows Bessie and her sister Lee as they reunite after one of them receives a cancer diagnosis. The movie adaptation stars an Academy Award-nominated Diane Keaton as Bessie, Meryl Streep as Lee, and Leonardo DiCaprio as Lee's son Hank. The film also features Gwen Verdon as the eccentric Aunt Ruth.

Barefoot in the Park (1967)

This adaptation of Neil Simon's romantic comedy stars Jane Fonda and Robert Redford (reprising his role from the Broadway premiere) as possibly mismatched newlyweds Corie and Paul living in a tiny NYC apartment. The movie also stars Charles Boyer as their neighbor and Mildred Natwick (who earned an Oscar nod for her performance) as Corie's mother.

On Golden Pond (1981)

An elderly couple enjoy their summer in a cottage on a Maine lake as they come to terms with the husband's advancing age and his ongoing estrangement from his newly engaged daughter. Based on Ernest Thompson's 1979 play, the film stars Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn as the couple with Fonda's real-life daughter Jane as Chelsea in one of film history's more accurate portrayals of art imitating life. The movie took home three Oscars for the lead performances Fonda and Hepburn, along with Thompson's screenplay.

Biloxi Blues (1988)

Matthew Broderick and Penelope Ann Miller reprise their Broadway roles in this movie adaptation of Neil Simon's Tony-winning play, the second in his Eugene trilogy (following Brighton Beach Memoirs and before Broadway Bound). The semi-autobiographical comedy follows a young soldier as he goes into basic training to serve in World War II, finding romance and developing his writing talents by observing the diverse group of men he serves with—and the strange sergeant he serves under. Christopher Walker appears opposite Broderick as Sgt Merwin J. Toomey.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

Alfred Uhry's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama comes to life on screen in this Best Picture Oscar winner, featuring Jessica Tandy (who also scored an Academy Award) and Morgan Freeman (reprising his role from the Off-Broadway production). Set against a backdrop of changing world events between 1948 and 1973, a fiesty Southern widow and her proud but soft-spoken Black chauffeur journey from suspicion and mistrust to respect and deep-rooted affection.

Elf (2003)

August might not be the most festive time of year, but this instant holiday classic starring Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel was so beloved that it took less than a decade for its musical adaptation to hit the Main Stem. When Buddy the Elf realizes he's not from the North Pole, he journeys to NYC to find his dad—who turns out to be on the naughty list. Also in the cast are James Caan, Mary Steenbergen, Ed Asner, and Bob Newhart.

Lovecraft Country (2020)

A host of stage alums star in this new series (based on the novel by Matt Ruff), including Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jonathan Majors, Michael Kenneth Williams, and Tony winner Courtney B. Vance. Set in the segregated 1950s, the supernatural thriller follows about a young man, along with his best friend and uncle, as they search for his father across southern America only to find unimaginable terrors on their quest.

The titles above will be available to stream starting August 1, except Lovecraft Country (August 16). Check out the full calendar of movies and TV series coming to (and leaving) HBO Max below.

August 1:

10,000 BC, 2008

All the President's Men, 1976

Altered States, 1980

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence, 1990

Barefoot in the Park, 1967

Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Batman, 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Bear, 1989

Bee Season, 2005

Before Sunrise, 1995

Before Sunset, 2004

Biloxi Blues, 1988

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blue Crush, 2002

The Candidate, 1972

Carefree, 1938

The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011

Chariots of Fire, 1981

Contact, 1997

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Dishwasher, 2020

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Elf, 2003

The First Grader, 2011

The First Wives Club, 1996

Flipper, 1996

Flying Down to Rio, 1933

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Fool's Gold, 2008

Fracture, 2007

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get on Up, 2014

Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004

Grace Unplugged, 2013

Hard to Kill, 1990

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995

Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000

The Hindenburg, 1975

Hours, 2013

House of Wax, 2005

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party: Tonight's the Night, 2013

How to Be a Player, 1997

Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951

Jojo Rabbit, 2019

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993

Leprechaun 2, 1994

Leprechaun 3, 1995

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020

Love Field, 1992

Lovelace, 2013

Lying And Stealing, 2019

The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011

Marvin's Room, 1996

Maverick, 1994

Monkeybone, 2001

Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium, 2007

Murder at 1600, 1997

The Mustang, 2019

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Sister's Keeper, 2009

Nell, 1994

New Year's Eve, 2011

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

On Dangerous Ground, 1952

On Golden Pond, 1981

Phantom, 2013

Pi, 1998

Raise the Titanic, 1980

Roberta, 1935

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Savages (Unrated Version), 2012

Say It Isn't So, 2001

Serendipity, 2001

Skyline, 2010

South Central, 1992

Spy Game, 2001

Steven Universe Movie

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939

Striptease, 1996

Swing Time, 1936

They Live by Night, 1949

Things Never Said, 2020

Three Days of the Condor, 1975

Time Bandits, 1981

Top Hat, 1935

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020

Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Without Limits, 1998

Yes Man, 2008

August 3:

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories

August 4:

Aldnoah.Zero

Inuyasha

Mob Psycho, Season 1

Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp, Documentary Premiere

August 6:

An American Pickle, Film Premiere

Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale

Esme & Roy, Season 2B

On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere

August 7:

Habla Now, 2020

August 8:

Richard Jewell, 2019

August 11:

Hard Knocks '20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere

August 12:

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn

August 13:

Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere

August 14:

Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020

August 15:

Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020

August 16:

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere

August 18:

Looney Tunes, Batch 3

Smurfs, Season 2

August 20:

The Fungies, Season 1A

Singletown, Season 1

August 21:

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don't Want to Be Your Brother), 2020

August 22:

Queen & Slim, 2019

August 23:

Mia's Magic Playground

August 27:

Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere

August 28:

Seneca, 2019

Steven Universe Future, Season Six

August 29:

The Way Back, 2020

Titles Leaving HBO Max in August

August 25:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

August 28:

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director's Cut), 2005