See What's Coming to Hulu in August for Theatrelovers

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson in Love in the Time of Corona, My Best Friend's Wedding, and more will soon be available to stream.

A diverse range of titles is coming to Hulu in August for theatrelovers to enjoy.

In addition to well-known blockbusters destined for the stage like My Best Friend's Wedding, and the stage-to-screen adaptation of LGBTQ+ cult favorite Sordid Lives, titles include A Good Woman, based on an Oscar Wilde play and starring Oscar winner Helen Hunt and Tony winner Scarlett Johansson, and A Perfect Murder, the modern adaptation of Frederick Knott’s Dial M For Murder with Michael Douglass and Gwyneth Paltrow.

For an added bonus, episodes of new series Love in the Time of Corona, which features Broadway couple Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, will drop weekly.

Check out our list of highlights, with release dates in parentheses, and a full calendar below.

A Good Woman (2004) (8/1)

Based on Lady Windermere's Fan by Oscar Wilde, this movie adaptation stars Oscar winner Helen Hunt as Mrs. Erlynne and Tony winner Scarlett Johansson as Mrs. Windermere. The modernized (to the 1930s) tale of secret identities and jealousy co-stars Tom Wilkinson, Stephen Campbell Moore, Mark Umbers, and Milena Vukotic. Mike Barker directs.

A Perfect Murder (1998) (8/1)

Michael Douglass, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Viggo Mortensen star in this updated take of Frederick Knott’s play Dial M For Muder, in which a man attempts to executea murder-for-hire plot, only to have things go terribly awry. The twisty thriller features a screenplay by Patrick Smith Kelly and direction by Andrew Davis.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) (8/1)

Revisit one of the ‘90s most enduringly popular romantic comedies before the musical adaptation premieres in the U.K. in 2021. Julia Roberts stars as Julianne Potter, a food critic who finds out her lifelong pal is getting married—only to realize that she might be in love with him. Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, and Rupert Everett round out this pitch-perfect cast.

Sordid Lives (2000) (8/1)

Del Shores’ stage play comes to life on screen in this cult favorite, featuring a slew of stars like Olivia Newton-John, Leslie Jordan, Delta Burke, Bonnie Bedelia, Beth Grant, and Beau Bridges. The comedy follows the lives of a small-town Texas family dealing with the death of their matriarch.

Stuck On You (2003) (8/1)

Meryl Streep returning to the stage in a big musical may still be just a dream for theatregoers—but that doesn't mean that plotline here isn't just as fun. And maybe might result in a song-and-dance climax opposite Greg Kinnear in a musical production of Bonnie and Clyde. Plus there's Cher, playing herself!

Ordinary Love (2019) (8/3)

Oscar nominees and stage favorites Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson play a longtime married couple who find their easy relationship rocked by a cancer diagnosis. As a rough treatment begins to put a strain on them, the pair find healing in humor and years of happy memories. The movie comes from playwright Owen McCafferty.

Love in the Time of Corona (8/22)

Real-life married couple Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson star in this new four-part limited series on Freeform about couples living in quarantine. Tony winner Odom Jr. (Hamilton) plays James, who is normally on the road for work but is now in quarantine with his partner Sade, played by Robinson (Waitress). Now under the same roof, the pair must reevaluate their relationship while raising their daughter. Episodes will be released after they air on Freeform.

Check out the full calendar of movies and TV series coming to (and leaving) Hulu below.

August 1

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BetaFilm)

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Woman (2004)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Australia (2008)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Child's Play (1988)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold (1994)

Company Business (1991)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Free Fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Pit Stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Stuck on You (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the Air (2009)

Were The World Mine (2008)

Available August 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special (National Geographic)

Available August 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Ordinary Love (2019)

Available August 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14 (Bravo)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Slay the Dragon (2020)

Available August 7

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Available August 10

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2020)

Available August 11

Alive And Kicking (2016)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Available August 12

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available August 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Available August 15

A Crime to Remember, Season 4 (ID)

Bake You Rich, Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life, Season 16 (HGTV)

Chopped, Season 40 & 41 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast, Season 1 (HGTV)

Honeymoon Hunters, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

House Hunters International, Season 129 - 134 (HGTV)

Island Life, Season 15 (HGTV)

Mediterranean Life, Season 1 (HGTV)

Murder in Paradise, Season 1 (ID)

Naked and Afraid, Seasons 9 & 10 (Discovery)

Property Brothers, Buying & Selling: Season 6 (HGTV)

Say Yes to the Dress, Season 17 (TLC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization, Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Worst Bakers in America, Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America, Season 16 (Food Network)

Available August 16

Behind You (2020)

Available August 18

The Cup (2012)

Available August 20

Daffodils (2019)

Unacknowledged (2017)

Available August 21

Find Me In Paris, Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Available August 22

Love in the Time of Corona, Series Premiere (Freeform)

Available August 23

Blindspot, Season 5 (NBC)

Available August 24

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

Available August 26

Mom, Season 7 (CBS)

Available August 28

The Binge (2020) (Hulu Original)

Available August 31

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Courier (2019)

Leaving August 31:

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

The American President (1995)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Child's Play (1988)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Cookout (2004)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Dave (1993)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gorky Park (1983)

Happily N'Ever After (2007)

Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)

Hud (1963)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

Molly (1999)

Moonstruck (1987)

Rain Man (1988)

Risky Business (1983)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

The Scout (1994)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Top Gun (1986)

Trade (2007)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

The X-Files (1998)

Zardoz (1974)