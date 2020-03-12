See Who's Starring in the Off-Broadway Premiere of Ethan Coen's A Play Is a Poem

Sam Vartholomeos and Micaela Diamond are among those reprising their performances from the world premiere in L.A.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Ethan Coen's A Play is A Poem, a collection of one-acts that paint an eccentric portrait of life across America, has found its cast. The Atlantic Theater Company production, directed by Artistic Director Neil Pepe, follows the play's world premiere in Los Angeles last fall.

Reprising their performances will be Ro Boddie (Socrates), Max Casella (Relatively Speaking), Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Peter Jacobson (House), Nellie McKay (The Threepenny Opera), Saul Rubinek (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Miriam Silverman (Anatomy of a Suicide), Joey Slotnick (Junk), Sam Vartholomeos (Prodigal Son), and CJ Wilson (Bronx Bombers).

Additional casting will be announced at a later date. Performances will begin May 14 (instead of the previously announced May 20) ahead of a June 1 opening, for a limited engagement through June 21 in Atlantic's Stage 2.

A Play is A Poem traverses the hillbilly hollows of Appalachia, the executive suites of Hollywood, a New York tenement apartment, and a magnolia-scented gazebo in Natchez.

The Atlantic Theater staging will feature scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Leon Rothenberg, original music by Nellie McKay, and casting by Telsey + Company: Will Cantler and Destiny Lily. Katie Ailinger will serve as production stage manager.