Seeing Dune This Weekend? The Stars Have Stage Cred.

This epic work of science fiction knows where to source its talent.

Dune, the first installment of the long-awaited two-part film adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, premieres October 22. Before heading to the theatre to take in the epic sci-fi experience, here's a quick primer on some of the folks with stage roots to look out for on the big screen.

Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides): You probably know Chalamet best from his screen work in films like Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name, and Little Women. But the young actor made his stage debut much earlier in Second Stage's 2011 Off-Broadway production of Anna Kerrigan's The Talls, followed by his 2016 starring role in John Patrick Shanley's Prodigal Son at Manhattan Theatre Club. After that, his star took off and you know the rest.



Oscar Isaac (Duke Leto Atreides): Oscar Isaac is a regular on the sci-fi/superhero/action scene, having starred in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and X-Men: Apocalypse. But he's just as comfortable on a stage, with six credits to his name including two stints at Shakespeare in the Park's Delacorte Theater. His most recent bow was in a 2017 production of Hamlet at the Public Theater, checking that title role off his dramatic bucket list.



Stephen McKinley Henderson (Thufir Hawat): Henderson finds his way to the screen rather often (Lady Bird, Manchester by the Sea), but he always returns to his true home on stage. He led the cast of Stephen Adly Guirgis's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Between Riverside and Crazy at Second Stage Theatre in 2015. He is most prolific, however, in August Wilson productions, performing on Broadway in King Hedley II, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and Fences (earning a Tony nomination), and originating the role of Turnbo in Jitney, which earned him a Drama Desk Award.

