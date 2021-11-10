Senator Chuck Schumer and David Byrne Celebrate the Return of Live Theatre and Save Our Stages

The New York state senator joined the American Utopia creator for a photo op outside the St. James Theatre.

Arriving on bikes and landing outside the St. James Theatre, New York Senator Chuck Schumer and American Utopia creator David Byrne celebrated the return of live theater and the success of the Schumer-led Save Our Stages campaign.

The politician and musician took a bike ride down Broadway on the morning of Monday, November 8, parking in front of the St. James Theatre—where David Byrne's American Utopia is currently playing—to enjoy a photo op and offer brief remarks about the return of live performances on Broadway. The event marks the success of Schumer's Save Our Stages effort, which provided money to theaters during their darkest hour of need in the pandemic.

WATCH: David Byrne Performs 'I Zimbra' From Broadway's American Utopia

"I was thrilled to stand with @AmericanUtopia’s David Byrne to celebrate the success of #SaveOurStages in delivering $1.74B to 1,400 venues across NY," the senator tweeted on Monday, smiling beside Byrne. "From small independent stages where dreamers start to Broadway shows—venues in NY & across America have survived and will thrive."

David Byrne’s American Utopia returns to Broadway after the pandemic and features staging by choreographer Annie-B Parson with Alex Timbers serving as production consultant.