Sergio Trujillo Answers Your Questions Live With Raúl Esparza, Shereen Pimentel, More

The Tony-winning Ain't Too Proud and On Your Feet! choreographer joined us for The Broadway Q&A from Playbill and The Growing Studio.

Sergio Trujillo joined us live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, July 6. The Tony Award-winning choreographer answered your questions about staging Ain't Too Proud, On Your Feet!, Jersey Boys, and more during the hour-long chat, which you can watch in full above. Trujillo is joined during the broadcast by special guests including Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Speed-the-Plow) and Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story).

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Also coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Denis Jones (July 8), Andrew Lippa (July 13), Alex Lacamoire (July 15), Kathleen Marshall (July 22), Scott Ellis (July 27), and Conor McPherson (July 29).

