Sergio Trujillo Joins Playbill Live to Answer Your Questions With Raúl Esparza, Shereen Pimentel, More

The Tony-winning Ain't Too Proud and On Your Feet! choreographer will be live on The Broadway Q&A from Playbill and The Growing Studio at 1 PM ET.

Sergio Trujillo will go live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, July 6. The Tony Award-winning choreographer will answer questions about staging Ain't Too Proud, On Your Feet!, Jersey Boys, and more during the hour-long chat, which will be available to watch on demand following the live stream. Also appearing will be special guests including Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Speed-the-Plow) and Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story).

Watch the broadcast above from 1 PM ET.

To submit a question for Trujillo, click here. You might see Trujillo answer it live, or even get the opportunity to join the stream and ask him yourself.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Also coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Denis Jones (July 8), Andrew Lippa (July 13), Alex Lacamoire (July 15), Kathleen Marshall (July 22), Scott Ellis (July 27), and Conor McPherson (July 29).

