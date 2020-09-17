Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Present 3rd 'Best Of' Stars in the House Special September 17

The daily live stream series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, continues its look back at the past six months of programs September 17.

Rudetsky, Wesley, and Dr. LaPook reflect on 200 episodes with a third "Best Of" show featuring clips and guest stars from previous episodes. The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

There are no Stars in the House streams scheduled September 18–20.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

