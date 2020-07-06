Seth Rudetsky Throws a Birthday Party for Husband James Wesley on Stars in the House

The live stream benefiting The Actors Fund will feature surprise guests.

Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky throws a virtual birthday party for his husband, producer James Wesley, on the July 6 stream of Stars in the House. Surprise guests will join the pair for the 8 PM celebration.

Watch the stream above. Money raised will go to The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Rudetsky and Wesley, launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and has also benefited NAACP's Legal Defense Fund.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

