Seth Rudetsky to Launch Back to School Podcast With SiriusXM and Pandora

The Playbill correspondent will talks to Tina Fey, Vanessa Williams, Allison Janney, and more about their high school triumphs and struggles.

Humor in a time of crisis? Look no further than Broadway personality, Playbill correspondent, and SiriusXM radio host Seth Rudetsky. On March 24, Rudetsky launches his latest endeavor: the new podcast Seth Rudetsky’s Back to School.

Rudetsky believes that life is just an extension of high school. The crushes, the break-ups, the frenemies, the pop-quizzes, the starring roles, and the chorus parts…they all make us who we are today. On the podcast, Rudetsky will gather a slew of celebrity guests to talk about their high school experiences: the victories, the embarrassments, the yearbook quotes, the high school musicals.

In order of episode release, Rudetsky will welcome Tina Fey (Mean Girls, 30 Rock), Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, Ugly Betty), Michael Urie (Torch Song, Ugly Betty), Sean Hayes (Will & Grace), Rosie O’Donnell (The Rosie O’Donnell Show), Allison Janney (Six Degrees of Separation, 9 to 5, The West Wing), Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Cheers), Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race), and Jason Alexander (Merrily We Roll Along, Seinfeld).

Listen to this clip from Fey’s episode, where she reveals the inspiration behind some of her Mean Girls characters:

Plus, a teaser from Williams’ episode, about when she accidentally planted marijuana in the family garden:

Each week, available on SiriusXM On Demand and Pandora, Rudetsky will grill his guests in segments like “This or That?”, “High School v. Now” to test how much these celebs have changed (or not) from their 16-year-old selves, and “Show and Tell” which often includes reading passages from high school yearbooks.

Rudetsky, along with his husband James Wesley, also recently launched Stars in the House, a daily, live streamed concert series to support The Actors Fund during the coronavirus shutdown. Watch episodes here.