Sex and the City Reboot Releases New Teaser

And Just Like That premieres on HBO Max and Sky Comedy on December 9.

"As your story unfolds," Carrie Bradsaw says, "the city reinvents itself."

Comforting words to hear from a New York City icon as New York City reopens. That voiceover is heard in the new teaser for And Just Like That, the Sex and the City reboot that reunites Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

Equally exciting is the number of Broadway stars appearing in this new comedy series, premiering December 9 on HBO Max and Sky Comedy. As previously announced, Hamilton Tony nominee Christopher Jackson will join the cast, playing Herbert Wexley, who works in finance. Herbert is married to Lisa, a documentarian (Nicole Ari Parker). LeRoy McClain, who played Shy Baldwin in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, will play Andre Rashad Wallace, a musician and husband to Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman). Those Broadway actors are joined by Julie Halston, Isaac Powell, and Tony Award winner Sara Ramirez.

The new teaser nods to the original show in a few ways (Charlotte fluffs familiar centerpiece flowers in her uptown apartment, Carrie and Stanford still walk arm in arm down a city street in definitive outfits) while also promising appearances from beloved secondary characters from the original run, including Mario Cantone as Anthony Marantino, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, and the aforementioned late Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch.

The first episode will air on December 9 with the title "Hello It's Me."