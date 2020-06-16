Shakespeare@ to Launch New Series of Audio Plays with Richard II, Starring Jamie Ballard

The history play is adapted and directed by Artistic Director Sean Hagerty.

Shakespeare@ will launch a series of audio plays July 1 with a production of Richard II, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Sean Hagerty. The historical depiction of the British monarch will star Jamie Ballard (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) in the title role.

Joining the West End alum in the cast are Derek Wilson as Henry Bolingbroke, Jonathan Forbes as Thomas Mowbray/Bagot, Aria Shahghasemi as Aumerle, Andrew Sellon as Duke of York, Ashlie Atkinson as Duchess of York, and Keith Hamilton Cobb as Northumberland. The ensemble is rounded out by Mark J. Quiles, Jahsiah Mussig, Philip Buck, Charlotte East, and David Hargreaves.

Presented in three weekly episodes, Richard II will feature original music by Joan Melton with sound design by Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton of Sonic Designs. Justin Goldner is the music producer and supervisor; casting is by Robin Carus. Sydney Steele is the associate producer.

Additional titles in the Shakespeare@home series will be announced in the coming weeks.

“After our 2020 season was lost, we re-structured our format to continue productions, employ artists, and serve our mission,” said Hagerty. “Shakespeare@ Home was conceived as an homage to the great heyday of serialized radio drama of the 1930s and the '40s."

Shakespeare@ debuted in 2019 with a production of Hamlet starring Jonathan Forbes. The company aims to deliver accessible interpretations of classic works for a new audience with a focus on international and cross-cultural exchange.

For more information, visit Shakespeare-At.org .

