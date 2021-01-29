Shan Ako Says to Artists Everywhere: ‘Stay Ready, Don’t Lose Hope’

The Les Misérables alum appears in Episode 3 of The Theatre Channel.

Whoever needs to hear this today: don’t give up. That’s the message West End star Shan Ako is offering to artists around the world in a behind-the-scenes interview with The Theatre Channel above.

“Keep practicing [and] use the resources you have around you,” says the Les Misérables alum. “Whether that’s at home in front of your family, performing on social media, or gathering with friends to create a new piece of art...stay ready, don’t lose hope.”

In Episode 3 of The Theatre Channel, which highlights rock musicals, Ako performs “I’ll Cover You (Reprise)” from Rent, a number she finds parallels to today’s dark times. “We’ve experienced a lot of loss but also there is a lot of hope and gratitude for what has been.”

Additional performers in the installment include John Owen-Jones performing “Pity the Child” from Chess and Francesca Jackson singing “Forgiven” from Jagged Little Pill.

READ: Aisha Jawando and Francesca Jackson on Their Queen of Rock Inspirations

The Theatre Channel includes a mix of popular musical theatre songs set in a café, bar, or restaurant, that are individually re-imagined and filmed on location in London. Other episodes feature numbers from fan-favorite, horror, and winter holiday musicals. Episode 5, due February 19, will look back at Broadway classics. Social distancing procedures were in place while filming, in accordance with the latest guidelines.