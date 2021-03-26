Shane Richie Stars in Streaming Version of Scaramouche Jones Beginning March 26

Ian Talbot directs Justin Butcher's solo show.

Shane Richie (EastEnders, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) takes on the role of the tragic clown in a digital revival of Justin Butcher’s Scaramouche Jones or the Seven White Masks beginning March 26.

The solo show streams through April 1 on Stream.Theatre.

Olivier nominee Ian Talbot (The Pirates of Penzance) directs Butcher’s drama, which recounts a life shaped by extraordinary misfortunes, from the shores of Trinidad to England by way of slave ships, Italian royalty, and Croatian concentration camps. A witness to pivotal moments of the 20th century, Scaramouche finds himself at the dawn of a new millennium, marking his own centenary and preparing for death.

The stream also features production design by Andrew Exeter and video editing by Stream.Theatre.

Producers are Thomas Hopkins and Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media, Amy Hart, Guy Chapman, Bailey Harris-Kelly, and Stream.Theatre.



(Updated March 26, 2021)