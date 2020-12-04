Shane Richie to Return to London Cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

The production is currently scheduled to resume performances at the Apollo Theatre December 12.

Stage and screen star Shane Richie, best known for playing Alfie Moon in the BBC series EastEnders, will return to the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle in the London production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie next year.

The hit musical, which is currently scheduled to resume performances at London's Apollo Theatre December 12 with social distancing, will welcome Richie beginning January 5, 2021. The actor, most recently seen on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, previously played a stint in Jamie in 2019 and a subsequent U.K. tour.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be the first full-book musical to reopen in the West End ahead of its 1,000th performance. Capacity at the Apollo has been reduced to 50 percent.

The cast is headed by Noah Thomas as Jamie New, Melissa Jacques as his Mum, Margaret, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti Pasha, Gillian Ford as Miss Hedge, and Phil Nicol as Hugo/Loco Chanelle (December 12-January 3).

Meanwhile, a film adaptation is heading to the screen February 26, 2021; check out the trailer here.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie features music by Dan Gillespie Sells and a book and lyrics by Tom MacRae from an idea by Jonathan Butterell. The production is directed by Butterell with design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Paul Groothuis, casting by Will Burton, musical supervision by Theo Jamieson, musical direction by Richard Weeden, and video design by Luke Halls.

