Shane Richie Will Star in Streaming Version of Scaramouche Jones

Ian Talbot will direct Justin Butcher's solo show.

Shane Richie (EastEnders, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) will take on the role of the tragic clown in a digital revival of Justin Butcher’s Scaramouche Jones or the Seven White Masks. Filmed in a London theatre to be announced, the solo show will stream March 26–April 1 on Stream.Theatre.

Olivier nominee Ian Talbot (The Pirates of Penzance) will direct Butcher’s drama, which recounts a life shaped by extraordinary misfortunes, from the shores of Trinidad to England by way of slave ships, Italian royalty, and Croatian concentration camps. A witness to pivotal moments of the 20th century, Scaramouche finds himself at the dawn of a new millennium, marking his own centenary and preparing for death.

The stream will also feature production design by Andrew Exeter and video editing by Stream.Theatre. Producers are Thomas Hopkins and Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media, Amy Hart, Guy Chapman, Bailey Harris-Kelly, and Stream.Theatre.

