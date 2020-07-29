Sharon D. Clarke, Ramin Karimloo, Kerry Ellis, More Set for Streaming Concert Series Tonight at the London Coliseum

The seven concert series will also include a performance of new musical After You, starring Alexia Khadime and Bradley Jaden.

Tonight at the London Coliseum, a week-long series of concerts streamed from the stage of the London Coliseum, will be presented in September on dates to be announced.

The intimate acoustic concerts will feature Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change), Kerry Ellis (Wicked), Carrie Hope Fletcher (upcoming Cinderella), Cassidy Janson (& Juliet), Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables), and Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler, who met when cast in Bat Out of Hell and later starred in the international tour of Mamma Mia!.

READ: Roundabout Pushes 2020 Shows to Next Year; Adds Alice Childress Play to Broadway Lineup

One of the seven concerts will be a performance of the new British musical After You, written by Alex Parker and Katie Lam and starring Alexia Khadime and Bradley Jaden. The creative supervisor for the concert series is Annabel Mutale Reed.

Jack Maple and Brian Zeilinger, in association with Jamie Chapman Dixon and John-Webb Carter, produce.

All tickets cost £15 with a portion of each ticket sold going to the ENO Contingency Fund, a charity committed to bringing opera to as many people as possible.

For more information visit TakeTwoTheatricals.com.

