Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler Returning for Bat Out of Hell U.K. Tour

Casting is complete for the musical tour, which kicks off in Manchester.

Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler will return to the roles of Sloane and Falco, respectively, in the U.K. tour of Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell. The pair starred in the roles during the musical’s West End run.

Joining them are Glenn Adamson as Strat, Martha Kirby as Raven, Jordan Frazier as Zahara, Jonathan Bishop as Jagwire, Killian Thomas Lefevre as Tink, Alex Lodge as Ledoux, and Kellie Gnauck as Valkyrie.

Rounding out the cast are Emily Beth Harrington as Kwaidan, Amy Matthews as Vilmos, Rebecca Lafferty as Scherrzo, Samuel Pope as Hoffmann, Andy Prosser as Markevitch, Jack Heasman as Denym, James Chisholm as O’Dessasuite, Andrew Carthy as Hollander, Rob Maguire as Astroganger and Billie Hardy as Goddesilla. At certain performances, the role of Strat will be played by Pope.

The U.K. tour is directed by Jay Scheib, with choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, musical supervision by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor (based on the original costumes by Meentje Nielsen), video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, and and casting by Anne Vosser. Serving as producers are David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl, and Tony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman.

The rock musical, based on the cult 1977 Meat Loaf album of the same name, uses Steinman’s songs to tell a story of a rebellious gang leader who falls in love with the daughter of a tyrannical ruler in post-apocalyptic world.

Performances will begin at Manchester Opera House September 10. Further tour stops include Alexandra Birmingham, New Wimbledon Theatre, New Theatre Oxford, Glasgow King’s Theatre, and Liverpool Empire, with additional venues to be announced at a later date. Each venue on the tour will also host sing-a-long performances, where audience members are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character from the show.

Last year, the musical played at New York City Center following runs in Canada, Germany, and the U.K.

