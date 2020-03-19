Sharon Washington, Theresa Rebeck, Kate Hamill, and More to Teach Free Virtual Master Classes as Part of Primary Stages Initiative

Primary Plus offers online programming aimed at helping artists connect with Primary Stages and with each other.

Off-Broadway's Primary Stages has launched Primary Plus, a series of online programs aimed at helping artists connect with the theatre and with each other. Among the online offerings are free video master classes, lunch-and-learn workshops for playwrights, and digital meetups via Zoom.

The free master class series will feature brief video interviews of different artists talking about their life and career, giving advice to artists and answering questions from viewers submitted in advance. Participants so far include Theresa Rebeck, Kate Hamill, Jason O'Connell, Mary Bacon, Thom Sesma, Jennifer Mudge, Chris Coffey, Kimberly Senior, and Sharon Washington.

Click here to view the first master class with Mary Bacon.

Primary Stages, which is a home to a vast network of playwrights through ESPA—the Primary Stages Einhorn School of Performing Arts—will continue to support writers online through twice-weekly lunch-and-learn meetings led by playwrights Adam Gwon, Daniel Talbott, Kate Moira Ryan, Erin Daley, and more to be announced. The sessions will be an hour long and will feature writing prompts, guidance, and more, after which, writers can continue to connect and chat online with each other via the platform.

ESPA will also continue to offer online classes as an extension of its long-running writing curriculum. Click here to see offerings and prices.

In another bid to foster virtual community, Primary Stages will also use the platform Zoom to host up to 500 guests via video conference for virtual meetups for groups such as the Primary Stages Writer’s Group and its company-in-residence, the Latinx Playwrights Circle.

Zoom will also be utilized to share artists' work material, with details to be announced. For additional details about each program and the most up-to-date information, visit PrimaryStages.org.