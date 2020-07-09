She Loves Me, In the Heights Documentary, The King and I, Much Ado About Nothing, More Will Air on PBS This Summer

The broadcasts are part of Great Performances' Broadway at Home series.

PBS' Great Performances will present Broadway at Home, featuring a theatre favorite every week, beginning July 24 with the 2016 revival of She Loves Me.

The Joe Masteroff-Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick musical will air at 9 PM ET; check local listings. The Roundabout Theatre Company production features Tony winners Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski, and Gavin Creel, as well as Tony nominee Zachary Levi.

The series will continue July 31 with the 2017 revival of Noël Coward's Present Laughter. Kevin Kline, who co-starred with Kate Burton, Kristine Nielsen, and Cobie Smulders, won his third Tony Award for his performance as the suave Garry Essendine.

On August 7, PBS will present In the Heights–Chasing Broadway Dreams. The documentary chronicles the personal stories of Tony-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast in the months leading up to the 2008 opening night of the production, which went on to win four Tony Awards including Best Musical.

The Public Theater's 2019 Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing will air August 14. The cast is led by The Color Purple Tony nominee and Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, who played Beatrice in the Kenny Leon-helmed staging in Central Park. The all-Black cast also included Tony winner Chuck Cooper as Leonato, Boardwalk Empire's Erik LaRay Harvey as Antonio/Verges, and Grantham Coleman as Benedick.

The recent revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I, which was filmed in the West End, will air August 21. The cast is headed by Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe.

