Shereen Ahmed, Melissa Errico, Max von Essen, More Star in Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen Beginning December 11

Artistic Director Charlotte Moore helms the Irish Repertory Theatre presentation.

Irish Repertory Theatre presents Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen December 11–January 2, 2021. The streaming production replaces the previously announced A Child's Christmas in Wales.

Adapted and directed by original Meet Me in St. Louis Broadway cast member (and Irish Rep Artistic Director) Charlotte Moore, the virtual production features Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Esther Smith, William Bellamy (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Lon Smith, Rufus Collins (The Dead) as Alonzo Smith, Kerry Conte (Mary Poppins national tour) as Lucille Ballard, Melissa Errico (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Anna Smith, Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera) as Rose Smith, Kathy Fitzgerald (Wicked) as Katie, Ian Holcomb (London Assurance) as Warren Sheffield, Austyn Johnson (The Greatest Showman) as Agnes, Jay Aubrey Jones (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Grandpa, Kylie Kuioka (The King and I national tour) as Tootie, Ashley Robinson (A Child’s Christmas in Wales) as Postman and Trolley Man, and Max von Essen (An American in Paris) as John Truitt.

Meet Me in St. Louis, with a book by Hugh Wheeler and songs by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, concerns the Smith family as they grapple with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World’s Fair.

This new digital production is an abridged version of the 1989 Broadway musical, based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory last presented the show in 2007.

Meet Me in St. Louis also has musical direction by John Bell, orchestrations by Josh Clayton, scenic design by Charlie Corcoran, video editing by Meridith Sommers, sound design and mix by M. Florian Staab, and lighting design by Michael Gottlieb. Tracy Christensen is the costume consultant, Pamela Brusoski and Rebecca C. Monroe are the production managers, and Simon Patrick Geaney is the production assistant.

Pricing is “pay what you can,” including a free option, with a suggested ticket price of $25. For more information click here.



(Updated December 11, 2020)