Shereen Pimentel, Amanda Robles, More Perform in Latest Episode of New Works Series November 4

The New York Theatre Barn presentation features songs from Ramona and Johnny and the Devil’s Box.

West Side Story star Shereen Pimentel, Amanda Robles, and more perform in the November 4 episode of New York Theatre Barn’s New Works Series. This week’s edition will highlight songs from Ramona by Nevada Lozano and Johnny and the Devil’s Box by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman.

The mini-concert kicks off at 7 PM ET above. The live 45-minute presentation also features a conversation with the writers and creative team.

Based on the classic novel by Helen Hunt Jackson, Ramona tells the story of an orphan girl growing up on a Mexican hacienda in Southern California in the 1850s. She falls in love with a Native American ranchero, and together they journey across the new U.S. state in search of a place to call home. With a blend of American, Indigenous, and Mexican musical styles, the musical is a love story set during one of the most violent, tumultuous times in American history. Pimentel and Robles (Into the Woods at Barrington Stage Company) perform.

Johnny and the Devil’s Box follows the best fiddler that's ever been, until his boasting attracts the attention of another fiddler—the Devil himself—who shows up with a plan for Johnny’s destruction. With fame, fortune, and love tempting him at every turn, Johnny must find his true path and the strength to win a battle of the bows with the highest possible stakes. The creative team includes dramaturg Anika Chapin, choreographer Jennifer Jancuska, and music supervisor Scott Wasserman. Annabelle Fox and Waterbury-Tieman perform.