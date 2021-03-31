Shereen Pimentel, Amber Iman, Troy Iwata, More Set for New York Theatre Barn’s April Virtual Programming

New York Theatre Barn will continue to host its free live stream show New Works Series in April featuring Shereen Pimentel, Amber Iman, Troy Iwata, and more performing highlights from shows in development.
Each hour-long episode features excerpts from two new musicals and a conversation with the writers and creative team. The series is available to watch on New York Theatre Barn’s YouTube channel and Broadway On Demand.
The series is produced and hosted by Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler and Artistic Director Joe Barros. Check out the full listings below.
April 14 at 7 PM ET
Ten Brave Seconds
Music and lyrics by Will Van Dyke
Book and lyrics by Jeff Talbott
Featuring performances by Makai Hernandez, Troy Iwata, and Angela Travino
Ten Brave Seconds is a new musical about the day that 16-year-old Mike comes out of the closet and the cosmic change that affects his community. Mike is about to find out that it’s on the other side of the telling that all the good stuff sits waiting.
Mimosa
Book and lyrics by Lauren Taslitz
Music by Danny Ursetti
Featuring performances by Diana Huey, Shereen Pimentel, Christine Toy Johnson, Tuan Malinowski, and BB Stone
Mimosa is a plant with a special gift: she can dance. Mom begs her to stop, concerned that she could be noticed by a human. Then along comes lonely, teenage human Molly, who catches sight of Mimosa dancing and is so delighted by her, she digs Mimosa up and takes her home. Together they learn to communicate in order to unite and heal their imperiled communities.
April 28 at 7 PM
She Reached for Heaven
Music and lyrics by Oliver Houser
Book and direction by Hunter Bird
Featuring performances by Julia Harriman and Oliver Houser
On the outside, high school senior Jes Holt is doing everything she’s supposed to. On the inside, she’s never felt more alone and longs for something she can’t name. Set against the backdrop of the greatest drug crisis in our country’s history, She Reached for Heaven is an original coming-of-age story about the devastations of addiction, and one woman’s journey to choose life rather than escape it.
Co-Founders
Book and lyrics by Adesha Adefela, Beau Lewis, and Ryan Nicole Austin
Music by Jodie Ellis, Josh "Budo" Karpm, Cava Menzies, and Brian Watters
Featuring performances by Austin Dean Ashford, Ryan Nicole Austin, Jeb Brown, Gerard Canonico, and Amber Iman
Co-Founders is the story of the two most unlikely partners in the history of Silicon Valley: Esata Thompson, a Black female coder from Oakland, and Conway Delouche, a small town college dropout, as they take on the most competitive startup accelerator in the world.