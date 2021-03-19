Shereen Pimentel, Cheyenne Jackson, Dove Cameron, More Join 3rd Installment of MasterVoices' Myths and Hymns

The project presenting the Adam Guettel song cycle as a series of short films will also include a piece helmed by Tony winner Victoria Clark.

Shereen Pimentel, Cheyenne Jackson, Drew Gehling, Dove Cameron, John Brancy, Nina Bernstein, Lori Wilner, and Dianne Drayse Alonso have joined the roster of soloists for the third installment of MasterVoice's Myths and Hymns, which presents the Adam Guettel-penned song cycle as a collection of short films. "Love" will premiere on MasterVoices' YouTube channel April 14 at 6:30 PM ET.

Helming films in the third episode will be Broadway music director and MasterVoices Artistic Director Ted Sperling and Tony winner Victoria Clark. The latter has taken on "Come to Jesus," about a couple's struggle with an abortion, featuring Pimentel and Gehling. Jackson will sing "Hero and Leander," while Cameron take "How Can I Lose You?" Brancy, Bernstein, Wilner, and Alonso will all be featured in "Medusa," one of two songs featured in this third installment (along with "Lonely," which spotlights the MasterVoices ensemble) that has never before been recorded. "Medusa" will also feature the work of visual artist Earl Womack.

Guettel's work is inspired by both Greek myths and a 19th-century Presbyterian hymnal, exploring faith and longing. MasterVoices premiered the first part of the four-episode online presentation of the work January 13, with the second installment premiering February 24. Past soloists have included Mykal Kilgore, Norm Lewis, Kelli O'Hara, Renée Fleming, Joshua Henry, Shoshana Bean, Daniel Breaker, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Michael McElroy, Ailyn Pérez, and Nicholas Phan.

Myths and Hymns premiered at the Public Theater in 1998 under the title Saturn Returns. Nonesuch Records recorded the cycle the same year with a cast including Mandy Patinkin, Theresa McCarthy, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Annie Golden, Darius de Haas, and Guettel.

The first two episodes of the project are currently available to stream on MasterVoices' YouTube channel, where all episodes will be available through June 30. Plans are afoot for the complete series to air on PBS following the run on YouTube.