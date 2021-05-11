Shoba Narayan, Jessie Mueller, Denée Benton, More Are Part of Broadway for Every Breath May 11

Broadway stars are united to support India during the COVID-19 crisis.

Broadway alum Shoba Narayan joins forces with fellow Broadway stars for Broadway for Every Breath May 11, a virtual concert to help India in the nation's fight against the COVID-19 crisis. The special streams on LoopedLive at 8 PM ET. Narayan (Wicked, Hamilton, The Great Comet) is joined by Tony winners Jessie Mueller and Ben Platt, Tony nominees Denée Benton and Josh Groban, Ana Villafañe, Erika Henningsen, Nik Walker, Samantha Massell, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Sam Gravitte, Ryan Vasquez, Brittain Ashford, and Kennedy Caughell. “What is happening in India is hitting very close to home,” said Narayan in an earlier statement. “India is suffering and in urgent need of help from the global community. They are in desperate need of resources like vaccines, medical equipment and oxygen. Crematoriums are overflowing and hospitals are maxed out. It is utterly devastating.” WATCH: Tiler Peck, Shoba Narayan, Tony Yazbeck, and More Celebrate International Dance Day Click here for tickets. Proceeds for the event will go to Give India, a nonprofit providing support of oxygen tanks and other critical needs.