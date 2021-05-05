Shoba Narayan Taps Broadway Stars for Benefit to Support India During COVID-19 Crisis

Jessie Mueller, Denée Benton, and more will appear in Broadway for Every Breath.

Broadway alum Shoba Narayan (Wicked, Hamilton, The Great Comet) is joining forces with fellow Broadway stars for Broadway for Every Breath, a virtual concert to help in the fight against India’s COVID-19 crisis. The special will stream on LoopedLive May 11 at 8 PM ET.

Narayan will be joined by Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Tony nominee Denee Benton, Ana Villafañe, Erika Henningsen, Nik Walker, Samantha Massell, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Sam Gravitte, Ryan Vasquez, Brittain Ashford, and Kennedy Caughell.

“What is happening in India is hitting very close to home,” says Narayan. “India is suffering and in urgent need of help from the global community. They are in desperate need of resources like vaccines, medical equipment and oxygen. Crematoriums are overflowing and hospitals are maxed out. It is utterly devastating.”

Click here for tickets. Proceeds for the event will go Give India, a nonprofit providing support of oxygen tanks and other critical needs.

