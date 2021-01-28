Shoshana Bean, Michael McElroy, Tapped for 2nd MasterVoices Myths and Hymns Installment

The streaming series based on Adam Guettel's song cycle continues February 24 with "Work."

Shoshana Bean, Daniel Breaker, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Michael McElroy, Ailyn Pérez, Nicholas Phan, John Lithgow, and the MasterVoices chorus will all make appearances in the second installment of MasterVoice's episodic film concert of Adam Guettel's song cycle Myths and Hymns, which premieres on MasterVoice's YouTube channel February 24 at 6:30 PM ET.

Guettel's work is inspired by both Greek myths and a 19th-century Presbyterian hymnal, exploring faith and longing. MasterVoices premiered the first part of their four-episode online presentation of the work January 13, which included performances from Mykal Kilgore, Norm Lewis, Kelli O'Hara, Renée Fleming, Joshua Henry, and more.

The second episode, titled "Work," will include the songs "Down and Up and Over and Over," "Children of the Heavenly King," "At the Sounding," "Build a Bridge," "Sisyphus," "Life is But a Dream," and "Every Poodle." Led by MasterVoices artistic director Ted Sperling, the song cycle has been re-conceived as a collection of short musical films.

The films featured in "Work" have been directed by Costanzo, Sperling, Doug Fitch, and Anne Kauffman, and includes work from such visual artists as Manik Choksi, Erik Freer, Thomas Nguyen, Adrienne Rogers, and Ray Charles White.

Myths and Hymns premiered at the Public Theater in 1998 under the title Saturn Returns. Nonesuch Records recorded the cycle the same year with a cast including Mandy Patinkin, Theresa McCarthy, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Annie Golden, Darius de Haas, and Guettel himself.