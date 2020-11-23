Shoshana Bean's Virtual Apollo Theater Concert Will Feature Jeremy Jordan, Daniel J. Watts, Gavin Creel, More

The concert at the famed Harlem venue will be streamed worldwide in December.

Shoshana Bean, who offered sold-out concerts at the Apollo Theater in 2018 and 2019, will continue the tradition with a virtual holiday show filmed live at the Harlem landmark.

Entitled Sing Your Hallelujah!, the concert will premiere December 12 around the world in rolling streaming events, starting at 8 PM AEST in Australia, 8 PM GMT in the U.K., and 9 PM ET in the U.S.

Bean will be joined by her Waitress co-star, Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, Tony and Olivier winner Gavin Creel, tap dancer Jared Grimes, recording artists Shayna Steele and Connie Talbot, and 2020 Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts.

"When I stand on the Apollo stage, something magical and powerful always takes over. While circumstances prevented us from gathering and celebrating in the way we are accustomed, I couldn't let this holiday pass without giving the best gift I know how to give. The gift of joy, healing and connection through music," Bean commented.

Directed by Amy Segal, Sing Your Hallelujah is produced by For The Record and David Haring. David Cook serves as musical director, arranger, and pianist with Richard Hammond on bass, Robin Macatangay on guitar, and Matt Musty on drums.

For ticket information visit SingYourHallelujah.com.

