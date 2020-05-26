Show Boat and Kiss of the Spider Woman Tony Awards to Be Auctioned Off

The statues come from the estate of six-time Tony-winning costume designer Florence Klotz.

Tony Awards won by late costume designer Florence Klotz for her work on the 1994 Broadway revival of Show Boat and Kiss of the Spider Woman will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions May 28. Bidding for both statues begins at $7,500. Klotz was closely associated with the work of composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim and director-producer Hal Prince over her 45-year career as a Broadway costume designer. She won six Tony Awards—for Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, Grind, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and Show Boat—all productions directed by Prince. She also received a Tony nomination for her work on City of Angels. The Tony Awards being auctioned are Klotz's final two wins. She passed away from heart failure in 2006 at the age of 86. For more information on the auctions, visit NateDSanders.com.

Photos: Look Back at Kiss of the Spider Woman on Broadway Photos: Look Back at Kiss of the Spider Woman on Broadway 19 PHOTOS