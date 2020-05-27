Show Off Theatre Pride With a Playbill Broadway Face Mask

A portion of proceeds goes to Broadway Cares.

Show off your theatre pride with a Playbill face mask, featuring a collection of fan favorites like Hadestown, Come From Away, Moulin Rouge!, and more. This mask is perfect for a socially distant walk in the park or a visit with friends.

Exclusive to Playbill Store shoppers, the Broadway face mask is designed to fit various face shapes and sizes and is washable (cold water suggested) and reusable. The knit face mask is manufactured using 2-ply moisture-wicking fabric, made in the USA.

In addition to shows still on Broadway, the mask features a slew of musicals from years past including Annie, Cats, Avenue Q, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, and Miss Saigon.

Broadway Cares will receive a contribution for every mask sold. Click here to purchase a Playbill Broadway face mask.