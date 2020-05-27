Show Off Theatre Pride With a Playbill Broadway Face Mask

Show off your theatre pride with a Playbill face mask, featuring a collection of fan favorites like
Broadway Photographer Jeremy Daniel’s 17 Favorite Production Photos
17 PHOTOS
"[
Chicago is] the first Broadway show I ever shot. It’s the show that launched my career as a production photographer. I’ve shot Chicago at least 200 times in the past decade (no joke)! One night a few years ago, I thought it might be worthwhile to abandon the traditional front-of-house photography and shoot from the wings instead. Halfway through “All That Jazz,” there’s a brief transition between verses, where Velma Kelly begins the “Fosse walk” and separates herself from the rest of the ensemble. It was then that Amra-Faye Wright suddenly pivoted and locked eyes with the camera, just for a split second. A little moment of unplanned magic, and now one of my all-time favorite shots. And if you look carefully, on the far-left side of the image, blurry in the foreground, you can see a piece of Roxie Hart’s “Funny Honey” ladder, tucked away behind the proscenium." (Amra-Faye Wright in Chicago)
Jeremy Daniel
"
Million Dollar Quartet was the first Broadway national tour to hire me as the production photographer. It holds such a special place in my heart. It taught me a lot in those early years. More than anything, it taught me versatility. Thanks to Million Dollar Quartet, I learned how to walk into any theatre, in any city across the U.S., and quickly figure out how to photograph in it. It was a series of fabulous lessons—the kind you only learn by doing." (Cast of Million Dollar Quartet national tour)
Jeremy Daniel
"Alan Cumming’s one-man
Macbeth was a piece of unforgettable theatrical brilliance, directed by the genius John Tiffany. Many of my friends find this particular shot super-creepy [with the] sinister lighting design by Natasha Chivers. I absolutely love it. Fun fact: This particular photo was only used once, as an exclusive in a Wall Street Journal feature story. Other than that, it’s never been seen. 'Til now!" (Alan Cumming in Macbeth)
Jeremy Daniel
"This national tour of
Peter Pan was a first for me. It was staged in a massive purpose-built tent, sort of Cirque du Soleil style, with incredible 360-degree projections that blew my mind. It was performed in the round, so the projections completely encircled the onstage cast and the audience. It was thrilling." (Cast of Peter Pan 360)
Jeremy Daniel
"[
The Play That Goes Wrong was] hands down, one of the most joyous experiences I’ll ever have as a production photographer. The show is unapologetically bonkers, and even after countless photo shoots over the past four years—Broadway, Off-Broadway and two national tours—it’s still an absolutely blissful gig. The folks at Mischief Theatre are brilliantly mad (that’s the British “mad,” not the American mad), and I’m such a fan of their comedic style. In fact, since we’ve been stuck at home during COVID-19, my husband and I have diligently scoured the Internet to find more of their onstage insanity. In times like these, it’s well worth the effort." (Nancy Zamit and Jonathan Sayer in The Play That Goes Wrong)
Jeremy Daniel
"Williamstown Theatre Festival is such a unique experience. Their season is a fast-paced, timed-to-the-minute operation. With seven full productions performed on just two stages in a span of less than two months, everyone has to operate at the top of their game. This shot from last summer’s production of
A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Robert O’Hara, is one of my favorites. S. Epatha Merkson’s breathtaking interpretation of Lena Younger is truly unforgettable." (S. Epatha Merkerson and Francois Battiste in A Raisin in the Sun)
Jeremy Daniel
"I can’t say enough about Ensemble Studio Theatre. While maybe unassuming on the surface, they’re a spectacular theatrical powerhouse in the Off-Broadway landscape. To me, this shot from their 2019 production of Charly Evon Simpson’s
Behind the Sheet exhibits EST’s truly brilliant artistry. Stunning lighting design by Adam Honoré. Colette Robert directed this deeply haunting production. Folks: Keep an eye on her. Seriously." (Naomi Lorrain and cast of Behind the Sheet
Jeremy Daniel
"
American Pyscho was an exhilarating show to capture—a flood of rich colors and glorious projections, all constantly changing. And particularly remarkable, since it was an all-white set design. But so sleek, sharp, and sophisticated. I recall there were quite a debate on how much blood and gore to include in the photo selects. I’m thrilled we landed on this one. I love a photo that elicits questions." (Benjamin Walker in American Psycho)
Jeremy Daniel
"
Too Heavy For Your Pocket was a stunning production, directed by Margo Bordelon, that made such brilliant use of Roundabout’s underground black box theater. It was hard to choose just one photo from this show. I landed on this one because, as audience members, when we watch live theatre our focus can shift anywhere on the stage however we need it. In a still photo, the viewer isn’t always afforded that luxury. Sometimes, the photographer need to guide the viewer’s eye. Focusing on the background instead of the foreground gives this viewer a completely different experience." (Brandon Gill and Eboni Flowers in Too Heavy For Your Pocket)
Jeremy Daniel
"I mean, c’mon… I got to shoot Sara Bareilles’ Broadway acting debut, starring in the musical that she wrote? COME ON" (Charity Angél Dawson, Sara Bareilles, and Caitlin Houlahan in
Waitress
Jeremy Daniel