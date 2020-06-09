Shubert Foundation Grants $32 Million to Non-Profit Theatres Across the Country

Of the record 560 non-profit companies, 78 New York City theatres received funds.

The Shubert Foundation has awarded a total of $32 million in 2020 grants to a record 560 performing arts organizations in the United States. Ranging from $10,000 to $325,000, the funds benefit a broad spectrum of regional and non-profit Off-Broadway and Broadway companies.

A collective $6.5 million went to organizations in New York state, including large grants (between $325,000 and $200,000) to NYC-based institutions like Atlantic Theater Company, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Lincoln Center Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, New York City Center, New York Theatre Workshop, Playwrights Horizons, Roundabout Theatre Company, Second Stage Theatre, Signature Theatre, and The Public.

Among the 93 New York theatres to also receive funding are Ars Nova, Bedlam, Classic Stage Company, Clubbed Thumb, Ensemble Studio, La Mama, INTAR, Irish Repertory, Ma-Yi, MCC, National Black Theatre, New Dramatists, Pan Asian Rep., Primary Stages, Rattlestick Playwrights, Soho Rep., St. Ann's Warehouse, The Bushwick Starr, The Classical Theatre of Harlem, The Flea, The Lark, The National Yiddish Theatre - Folksbiene, The Playwrights Realm, Theatre For A New Audience, and Vineyard Theatre.

Regional theatres were also among the recipients of the larger grants ($200,000 and upwards), including McCarter Theatre Center in New Jersey; Oregon Shakespeare Festival; Arena Stage in Washington D.C.; Hartford Stage, Long Wharf, and Yale Rep. in Connecticut; The Guthrie and Minneapolis’ Children’s Theatre Company in Minnesota; Chicago’s Goodman Theatre and Steppenwolf; the Actors Theatre of Louisville in Kentucky; Alliance Theatre in Atlanta; and the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Forty-eight California non-profits received grants totaling $2,730,000, including Berkeley Rep., Center Theatre Group, South Coast Rep., La Jolla Playhouse, and The Old Globe.

Among the recognizable theatres receiving mid-size grants were Baltimore’s Center Stage, Cleveland Play House, D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth, Dallas Theatre Center, Kansas City Rep., and Williamstown Theatre Festival.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the field, creating the greatest need in the history of the foundation,” said Diana Phillips, recently appointed president of The Shubert Foundation. “We hope that the general operating support the foundation provides will be particularly meaningful at this uniquely difficult time.”

The Shubert Foundation is the nation’s largest funder dedicated to unrestricted funding of not-for-profit theatres, dance companies, professional arts training programs, and related service agencies.