Shubert Organization Launches Initiative to Support BIPOC Theatre Producers

The Artistic Circle will provide financial and institutional support to early-to-mid career BIPOC producers currently developing projects.

Broadway theatre owner and producer The Shubert Organization is launching a new initiative that aims to support early-to-mid career BIPOC theatre producers with projects currently in development. Support may include space for readings and workshops, roundtables and networking events, video and technological expertise, office space, connections to industry contacts and mentors, and financial assistance, with the level of support determined by the needs of the individual project.

BIPOC producers wanting to be considered are invited to submit a resume, short description of their personal philosophy and goals, and description of their current project, its developmental history, and future plans to ArtisticCircle@shubertorg.com by April 9.

The initiative is the organization's latest in their commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion, which has included the forming of a committee made up of BIPOC and allied organization members that is working to guide the company towards true equity, the hiring of an equity assessment consultant, and anti-racism and unconscious bias training for staff.

For more information on The Artistic Circle, visit Shubert.NYC.